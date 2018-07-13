Three alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) group members were killed in an encounter with the government troops in Sulu Thursday morning.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said the troops of 2nd Special Forces Battalion were conducting combat operation when they encountered the terrorist group in the vicinity of Barangay Kuppong, Indana town at around 4:30 am.

Besana said the two-minute firefight resulted in the death of three Abu Sayyaf members while no casualty recorded on the side of the government troops.

“During the clearing operation, the troops recovered bodies of slain ASG member identified as Pakan Sakam Sappari alias Last Pangit,” he said.

“Pakan Sakam Sappari was a skilled sea navigator identified with various ASG sub groups, the latest of which was the group of the late ASG sub leader Alden Bagade,” he added.

Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo, commander of the JTF Sulu, said Sappari was reportedly involved in several kidnapping activities.

Besana said troops also recovered one caliber 45 with a magazine and four rounds of ammunition during the clearing operation. Robina Asido/DMS