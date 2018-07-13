Malacanang said on Thursday there is no problem on the Philippine economy.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement to debunk Vice President Leni Robredo who said that President Rodrigo Duterte should focus on fixing the economy instead of insulting her or God.

Duterte has called God "stupid," while he rejected the possibility of Robredo to succeed him as a transition president when the government shifts to federalism, saying she was "incompetent."

"First of all, we don't have a problem in our economy," Roque said, reiterating the Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and the level of optimism and manufacturing output were at all-time high.

"Madame Vice President, there's no problem in the economy," he said.

But Roque added the Palace understands that Robredo was hurt with Duterte's statement.

He said it was not the intention of Duterte to insult her.

"It’s just a frank, honest, objective assessment of the President. Otherwise, he would not ask that the transition leader should be elected if he feels that the country will be safe in the hands of the Vice President. So that's it, it’s an honest assessment," he said.

"It’s not an insult, it’s an objective assessment of a person who has served 40 years in government," Roque added.

He said Robredo just had five years of government service. Celerina Monte/DMS