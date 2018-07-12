A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a stray bullet during a police anti-illegal drugs operation in Cebu City on Tuesday.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Central Visayas regional police spokesman, identified the victim as Blader Skyler Capuno Abatayo, a resident of Sitio Bato, Ermita, Cebu City.

“Information garnered that the victim was inside the room together with his mother, playing. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his chest,” he said.

Tolentin said the child was rushed by police to the Cebu City Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

He said the boy will be subjected to autopsy while investigation to identify the suspects is still ongoing.

“Investigation is still being conducted to identify the suspects and the identity of the suspect who fired his gun that caused the death of the child,” he added.

Tolentin said based on initial report authorities were conducting anti-illegal drugs operation when one of the suspects fired a shot against police operatives around 1:55pm

"Upon arrival at the area four persons were inside the room, two of those were repacking substances believed to be illegal drugs (shabu) while the other two were sniffing illegal substance believed to be shabu,” he said.

“One of the male suspects suddenly pulled an undetermined caliber of firearm and fired a shot forcing the police officers to maneuver away. However, the suspects had the chance to hastily jump over the window to the adjoining house and sneaked to undisclosed direction and was able to escape,” he added.

Tolentin said authorities were able to recover two medium and 22 small size heat sealed transparent plastic pack containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu and assorted drug paraphernalias. Robina Asido/DMS