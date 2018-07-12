President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law prohibiting hazing, but allowing initiation rites subject to certain conditions.

Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law amended RA 8049, which "regulates" hazing and other forms of initiation rites in fraternities, sororities and organizations.

"All forms of hazing shall be prohibited in fraternities, sororities, and organizations in schools, including citizens' military training and citizens' army training," the new law read.

The prohibition shall also apply to all other fraternities, sororities and organizations that are not school-based, such as community-based and other similar groups.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, however, are exempted from the hazing prohibition subject to conditions.

"That the physical, mental, and psychological testing and training procedures and practices to determine and enhance the physical, mental, and psychological fitness of prospective regular members of the AFP and the PNP as approved by the Secretary of National Defense and the National Police Commisision, duly recommended by the Chief of Staff of the AFP and the Directorate General of the PNP, shall not be considered as hazing for purposes of this Act," the law said.

For school-based groups, the law provides that only initiation rites or practices that "do not constitute hazing shall be allowed."

But for the initiation rites to be approved, among the conditions include a written application to conduct such to be made to the proper authorities of the school; indication of place and date of initiation rites and the names of those to be initiated; and undertaking that no harm of any kind shall be committed by anybody during the rites.

The school officials have the authority to impose disciplinary sanctions against those who would violate the school guidelines and regulations pertaining to initiation rites.

Fraternities, sororities and other organizations outside the school but have existing members who are students are required to register with the proper school authorities before they conduct activities whether on or off-campus.

The penalties for the violation of the law range reclusion temporal (from 12 years and one day to 20 years) to reclusion perpetua (20 years and one day to 40 years) and fine ranging from P1 million to P3 million.

The Act shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in at least two national newspapers of general circulation. Celerina Monte/DMS