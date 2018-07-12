President Rodrigo Duterte has blurted out an apology to God over what others called as "blasphemous" remarks.

"If it's the same God, I'm sorry, that's how it is. Sorry, God. If God is taken in a generic term by everybody listening then that's well and good," Duterte suddenly said in the middle of his conversation with evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva during their meeting at the Malago Golf Club in Malacanang on Tuesday night.

A video of Duterte's conversation with Villanueva was posted on the Presidential Communications Operations Office Facebook page.

Also present in the meeting were Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo and Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go.

“I only apologize to God, nobody else. If I wronged God, he would be happy to listen. Why? Because my God is all forgiving. Why? Because God created me to be good and not bad,” Duterte said.

When Duterte called God as "stupid," Villanueva immediately demanded the president to apologize.

Villanueva was the second religious leader that Duterte has so talked with after his controversial remark about God.

Last Monday, he met in a closed-door meeting in Malacanang Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines president and Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles.

In his meeting with Villanueva, Duterte reiterated his statement not to use the name of God in criticizing the government.

"Remember, there's a division between church and state...but never, never use the name of God as a front to attack government because that is not the proper way to do it," he said.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Panelo said he was the one who arranged the meeting between Duterte and Villanueva. Celerina Monte/DMS