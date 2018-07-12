Authorities recovered the vehicle allegedly used by suspects in the killing of Trece Martires Vice Mayor Alexander Lubigan, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, public information chief of the Calabarzon region police, said according to Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Lubigan the pick-up vehicle was recovered at the Mabacao-Pantihan bridge in Brgy. Tulay B, Maragondon, Cavite around 6:55 am.

She said the abandoned vehicle does not have a plate number and conduction sticker when it was recovered by Maragondon police.

Gaoiran said the vehicle was allegedly used by the suspect when Lubigan was gunned down in Trece Maritires last July 7.

Lubigan's driver, Romulo Guillemer, was also killed during the incident. Robina Asido/DMS