Two suspects in the ambush of a mayor in Nueva Ecija last week were arrested by police in a checkpoint in Camarines Sur Wednesday.

Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, Bicol region police director, said Florencio Suarez, 48, and Robert Gumacay were apprehended at a checkpoint along Andaya National Highway in the vicinity of Barangay Cabasag, Del Gallego town around 9:30 am.

"Both are alleged suspects in the killing of Mayor Bote," said Esobal in a text message.

Suarez and Gumacay were brought to the Del Gallego municipal police station for further investigation.The two were identified based on testimony of persons who witnessed Bote's killing.

Escobal said authorities recovered a cal.45 which was in plain view on the left driver seat of his vehicle.

Bote was killed in a shooting incident at the vicinity of Maharlika Highway in Brgy. Imelda, Cabanatuan City last July 3.

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde said competition with a rival could be a motive in Bote's death. "He ( Bote) had a big competitor in a big project at the National Irrigation Administration (NIA)," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said there six to seven more persons that could be involved in Bote's ambush. Robina Asido/DMS