To accommodate large vessels of the Philippine Navy, the government has allocated one billion pesos to upgrade a naval base in Cebu province.

According to the bidding document, the Philippine Navy bases support and logistics system project includes construction of various facilities at the Naval Base Rafael Ramos (NBRR) located in Brgy. Looc, Lapu-Lapu City.

Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the improvement at the naval base will include dredging to make it accessible to present and future frigates and other large ships of the Philippine Navy.

Zata said after the project is completed the frigates and larger vessels of the Philippine Navy will be home ported in the area.

“Yes, that’s the intention. It a strategic location because Cebu is located in the middle of the Philippines. If (our vessels) come from Cebu it can (easily) go to the north, and south and the location is slightly hidden that is why it is a very strategic location,” he said.

Zata said so far frigates and Strategic Sealift Vessels (SSV’s) of the Philippine Navy are docked in Subic Bay, Zambales and in South Harbor as the Philippine Navy does not yet have its own port that can accommodate these types of vessels.

As of present, the Philippine Navy has three frigates on its inventory which includes BRP Gregorio Del Pilar, BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Andres Bonifacio.

Other larger vessels of Philippine Navy are BRP Tarlac and BRP Davao Del Sur.

The government is also acquiring two additional missile firing frigates from Hyundai Heavy Industries. These are expected to arrive by 2020 and 2021. Robina Asido/DMS