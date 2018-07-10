The Philippines Monday extended its sympathies to Japan after massive floods and mudslides triggered by unprecedented heavy rain that began over the weekend left almost a hundred people dead and dozens more missing.

“We convey our deepest sympathies to the government and people of Japan, particularly to the victims of the recent floods and landslides in the western region,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement.

“In these difficult times, as rescue and emergency response operations continue, the Philippines stands in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters and remains ready to extend a helping hand,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano issued the statement after Japanese authorities reported at least 75 persons have died, more than 40 missing, and tens of thousands displaced by floods and landslides in at least eight western prefectures.

The Consulate General in Osaka said it has received no reports so far of Filipino fatalities in the areas affected by the massive floods and landslides that came after the western region was pounded by record heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Consul General Aileen Bugarin said members of the Filipino community in the affected areas have been advised to heed warnings from authorities about possible flooding and mudslides.

Based on figures from the Japanese Ministry of Justice, the number of Filipinos in the following prefectures as of 2017 are: Hiroshima, 6,891; Okayama, 1,835; Ehime, 1,518; Fukuoka, 4,648; Kyoto, 2,144; Tottori, 530; Saga, 615; Yamaguchi, 1,439; Hyogo, 4,123; and Gifu, 11,363. DMS