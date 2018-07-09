The vice mayor of Trece Martires City in Cavite and his escort were killed in an ambush Saturday afternoon.

Philippine National Police Region 4A- Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza identified the victims as Vice Mayor Alexander Lubigan, 44; and Romulo Guillemer, 50.

His another bodyguard identified as Romeo Magnaye, 56, was also seriously wounded in the incident, which took place around 2:53 p.m. on Trece Martires-Indang Road in Barangay Luciano in front of a Korean hospital.

While on board a vehicle, unidentified suspects fired at Lubigan's car that resulted to his death and one of his escorts.

Magnaye was rushed to General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition.

Authorities are still conducting investigation to determine the motive of the attack and to identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, Malacanang condemned the ambush and asked the PNP to conduct a "fair and through investigation and spare no effort in getting to the bottom of this latest crime."

"Our condolences go out to the grieving family and friends of the late Vice Mayor Lubigan," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"We must band together and put an end to the worrisome incidents of violence involving local politicians," he added.

Early last week, Tanauan City Mayor Anotonio Halili and General Tinio, Nueva Ecija Mayor Ferdinand Bote were killed in two successive days by unidentified suspects. Authorities were yet to arrest the suspects in both killings. Ella Dionisio/DMS