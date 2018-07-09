The Philippines and Japan coast guards conducted joint anti-piracy measures in Davao Oriental last Wednesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard's multi-role response vessel (MRRV) 4401, BRP Tubbataha, and Japan Coast Guard's 105-meter patrol vessel large with helicopter (PLH-02) Tsugaru conducted communication and maneuvering exercises, and passing honors at the vicinity waters off South of Cape San Agustin, Davao Oriental.

PCG said the exercise aimed to further develop the skills of its personnel aboard its floating assets in keeping the territory free from piracy and maritime armed robbery by strengthening its monitoring and alarming, such as establishing safe recommended routes and installing surveillance radars.

Aside from the exercise, the Japan Coast Guard will continue to conduct collaborative training in relation to maritime law enforcement capacity as part of their efforts to contribute to the realization of a free, open, and safe Indo-Pacific waters based on the rule of law through this efforts, it added.

The PLH-02 Tsugaro was dispatched from its home port at Hokadate, Hokkaido last June 26.

The said patrol vessel will also conduct a joint exercise with the Indonesia Maritime Safety Organization off Jakarta Port on July 11. Ella Dionisio/DMS