Colonel Fernando Reyeg assumed command of the 104th Brigade/Joint Task Force Basilan in a ceremony held at the 104th Brigade headquarters, Camp Luis R. Biel II, Tabiawan, Isabela City Friday.

He replaced Brigadier General Juvymax Uy, who will be assistant division commander of the 6th Infantry Division.

In his assumption message, Reyeg thanked Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez, Jr. for guidance throughout his career.

“As I assume command of this brigade, I will work on sustaining the gains made by Brigadier General Uy in securing Basilan Province so that development will further take place,” Reyeg said.

Uy, in his message, said the 104th Brigade reduced the Abu Sayyaf strength from a peak of more than 200 hundred to less than 40.

Reyeg is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1991 and hails from Daraga, Albay. DMS