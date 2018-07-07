Malacanang reiterated on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte would definitely not stay longer in power after his term in 2022 ends.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after Julio Teehankee, a member the consultative committee which drafted the proposed federal constitution, said Duterte could run again once the country shifts under a federal system.

"The president will get angry with that, because the president repeatedly said he does not want to stay on his post even for one second after his term ends in 2022," Roque said in a radio interview.

He also recalled what Duterte had said the moment federalism is in place even before 2022, "he is ready to step down from his post."

Teehankee, in a recent interview on Cignal TV’s One News, said it was not prohibited in the proposed federal charter that incumbent officials could seek again elective posts.

Thus, Duterte and even Vice President Leni Robredo, could run in the same positions under the new charter.

The proposed federal constitution allows all elected officials to have a term of four years, with one re-election.

This means, it is possible for Duterte to be the country's president for another eight years after 2022. Celerina Monte/DMS