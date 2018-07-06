Four policemen involved in the strip search on alleged female drug suspect in Makati City Police station were relieved on Wednesday, a police official said on Thursday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said he ordered Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police director, to relieve the policemen involved.

“Relief of those involved on the video that went viral where a woman was asked to take off her clothes and apparently inspected. That should not have happened,” Albayalde said.

“I instructed the regional director to relieve all those involved in that incident and to punish those who are accountable,” he added.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District, said the four policemen were Senior Insp. Valmark Funelas, PO1 Stephanie Limhap, PO1 Heizelle Maramag at PO1 Francis Intia.

“Although we are saddened that we have policemen who are doing this kind of abuse, we do not tolerate these and we condemn this acts,” Tecson added. Robina Asido/DMS