The military said at least 13 Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) members were killed in the series of clashes in Maguinadao that started last Sunday.

“Since the 1st day of the intensified operations conducted by the troops under the JTF Central led by Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana in the different areas in Central Mindanao, a total of 13 killed and undetermined number of wounded enemies has been reported while on the government side 14 were wounded and two were killed during encounters,” said Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) public affairs officer, said Thursday.

Besana said one of the fatalities is Commander Marrox, BIFF Brigade Commander of the Karialan Faction.

“He (Marrox) was a known bomber and one of the prime suspects with warrant of arrest in the Mamasapano clash which resulted to the death of the (Special Action Force) SAF 44,” he said.

“Marrox spearheaded the ambush to the troops of the 40th Infantry Battalion a year ago. He led in the atrocities in Rajah Buayan and operated in SPMS (Shariff Aguak, Pagatin (Datu Saudi), Mamasapano and Shariff Saydona) box and adjacent municipalities. His followers include escapees during the North Cotabato jail break,” he added.

Besana said the latest encounter is a clash between around 10 members of the bandit Karialan group and troops of 2nd Mechanized Battalion in the vicinity of Barangay Dapiawan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindandao at around 6:55 am.

Besana said the troops were conducting zoning operation at the Dapiawan Elementary School when they were fired upon by BIFF members.

"Troops immediately established their defensive position and returned fire. 60mm mortar fire were also delivered,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS