Police confiscated P1.2 million pesos worth of illegal drugs from a construction worker who is said to be a top drug dealer when he was arrested on Tuesday.

Chief Insp. Virgilio Timajo of Eastern Police District (EPD) said the suspected drug dealer is Antonio Intalan alias Anthony, 49, construction worker and a resident of No. 650 Old MRR Street, Barangay Pineda, Pasig City.

Timajo said Intalan was arrested by the Chief District Drug Enforcement Unit with the District Intelligence Unit after selling P 1,000.00 worth of shabu to a police poseur buyer along Old MRR Street, Pineda, Pasig City around 5:30 pm.

Authorities confiscated “six small heat sealed plastic sachet placed in a wallet and another 27 medium sized heat sealed sachets inside a sunglass pouch with a total estimated weight of 190 grams of shabu with an approximate street value of P1.25 million.”

Timajo said “Intalan was included on the top 10 high value target category level number one of EPD and an active member of Amin Buratong Drug Syndicate, responsible for the operation of the busted famous Pasig shabu “tiangge” way back 2006.”

Intalan was arrested in 2013 and and 2017 for possession and selling illegal drugs but cases against him were dismissed. in 2017, he was arrested for the same offense but released after posting bail, said Timajo.

Intalan brought to Pasig City Police Station for documentation and inquest proceedings before Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office for possessing and selling illegal drugs. Robina Asido/DMS