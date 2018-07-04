A mayor in a Nueva Ecija town was shot Tuesday afternoon, but an official said he is not in the government's list of politicians involved in illegal drugs.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde identified the victim as Gen Tinio Mayor Ferdinand Bote, 57, a resident of Brgy San Pedro Poblacion.

Bote is the second mayor killed in as many days. On Monday, Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili was shot during a flag-raising ceremony.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino said Bote is not the government's narco-list.

Albayalde said based on initial report the victim was onboard his vehicle when a motorcycle riding suspect shot him using short firearm in the vicinity of Maharlika Highway in Brgy. Imelda, Cabanatuan City around 4:30 pm.

He said the suspect fled after the incident while Bote was rushed to a hospital.

"He (Bote) was rushed at MV Gallego Hospital but declared dead on arrival by attending physician while the suspect/s immediately fled towards east," he said.

Alabayalde said Cabanatuan City police immediately conducted dragnet operation to apprehend the suspect. Robina Asido/DMS