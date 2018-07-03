The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) contingents and its United States counterpart have began a series of harbor phase activities as part of the this year’s Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) 2018 exercise.

Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman said “upon their arrival in Hawaii, PMC contingent of Naval Task Force 86 RIMPAC disembarked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on June 26 and proceeded to Boondock Training Site, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Zata said the harbor phase activities include the Amphibious Assault Vehicle Familiarization, a shore-to-shore exercise.

“United States Marine Corps (USMC) also conducted a combat lifesaving training that intends to provide intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support and the advanced life support skills,” he said.

“Training on military operations in urban terrain was also conducted to enhance the PMC contingent units urban warfighting tactics, techniques and procedures ,” he added.

Zata said the activities “aim to enhance the sea-to-land capabilities of the PMC contingent as part of Rimpac 2018 exercise.”

“It is also a great avenue to train participating commanders, staff and forces in planning and execution of combined naval operations,” he said.

“The Philippine Navy’s participation to Rimpac 2018 trumpets the Command’s commitment in promoting multilateral cooperation to strengthen relationship and cooperation among participating navies of the world,” he added.

Zata said it is the first time that the Philippine Navy deployed their assets to participate in Rimpac 2018, the world’s largest maritime international exercise that started on June 28 and will run until Aug. 2, 2018. Robina Asido/DMS