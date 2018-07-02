Two prisoners bolted from the detention cell of Tampilisan Municipal Police Station in Zamboanga del Norte last Friday.

A manhunt is underway for the escapees identified as Alfin Morino Omar, 18, who was arrested for theft of carabao and Willboy Galon Pedi, 19, for motorcycle theft.

The suspects escaped at around 7:05 p.m., said Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, Philippine National Police Region 9 spokesperson.

Initial investigation disclosed around 7 p.m., the detainees were seen all inside their cell during the inspection.

Personnel from Tampilisan police station, while taking their dinner after the inspection, heard the other detainee shouting that the two escaped.

Authorities discovered that the two suspects ran away after destroying the welded round bar of the cell.

Hot pursuit operation has been launched against the escapees. Ella Dionisio/DMS