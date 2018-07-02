まにら新聞ウェブ

Phivolcs records phreatic explosion on Mayon

［ 117 words｜2018.7.2｜英字 ］

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded a phreatic eruption on Mayon Volcano in Albay Sunday afternoon.

Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary and Officer-in-charge of Phivolcs Renato Solidum, in a text message, said the eruption occurred around 12:34 p.m.

"Mayon Volcano exhibited an emission of dirty white ash plume with height of 500 meters," Solidum said.

He said that the explosion happened following a degassing event by the volcano and dominantly steam.

According to Phivolcs, a moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 750 meters from the summit was also observed last Saturday.

Alert Level 2 currently prevails over Mayon Volcano. This means that Mayon is at a moderate level of unrest. Ella Dionisio/DMS