Around 64 percent of Filipinos are supporting the government's decision to close Boracay island in Aklan for one year rehabilitation, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Release on Saturday, the survey held from March 23 to 27 said that 38 percent of the 1,200 adult respondents strongly agreed and 26 percent somewhat agreed with the closure, while 20 percent disagreed with it and 17 percent were undecided.

Another 64 percent believed that the closure would help in the rehabilitation of the island, while 16 percent said that it would not help at all, and 20 percent were undecided.

Also, 61 percent thought that the closure would result to more tourist arrivals in the future, while 16 percent thought otherwise.

In correlation between the support for the closure and President Rodrigo Duterte's trust and satisfaction rating, SWS said 68 percent of those who agreed that the closure will rehabilitate the island have "much trust" and satisfied with the president compared to the 58 percent who have little trust and were dissatisfied of him.

On the other hand, those who said the closure would help increase the number of tourists in the future was higher among those with much trust in Duterte at 63 percent, compared to those with little trust in him at 57 percent, and those who were undecided at 51 percent.

It was higher among those who were satisfied with him at 63 percent, compared to those who were dissatisfied at 60 percent, and those 51 percent who were undecided.

Mindanao extremely agreed with the closure at net agreement of +55, followed by Metro Manila at +49, Balance Luzon at +45, and Visayas at +26, where Boracay is located.

It also showed that net agreement was +50 in overall urban areas, compared to the +38 in overall rural areas.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults.

Duterte has ordered Boracay's closure for six months since April to pave way for its rehabilitation and is expected to be re-opened by October 2018.

The President had likened Boracay to a "cesspool." Ella Dionisio/DMS