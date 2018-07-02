The Communist Party of the Philippines has expressed belief that President Rodrigo Duterte could not finish his six-year term as he will be ousted.

The CPP issued the statement on June 30, marking Duterte's second year in office.

“In less than two years, he has become isolated domestically and internationally. Thus, there is high probability that Duterte will not be able to complete his six-year term of office and will be forced out of Malaca?ang by way of a surge in anti-fascist protest actions or some other means. Far weaker than the Marcos dictatorship, the US-Duterte regime will likely be ousted in a shorter period of time,” the CPP said in a statement.

The leftist group claimed that Duterte "antagonized" the broad democratic sectors due to the implementation of some policies, such as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, the bloody war against illegal drugs, the campaign against "tambays," and the counter-insurgency "Oplan Kapayapaan."

It also accused corruption in government contracts for infrastructure projects.

The Maoist group also said that Duterte alienated himself from the Filipinos for his "narcissism and misogyny" and his "bigotry" against the religious groups.

It also faulted Duterte for allowing China to build its military facilities and entrench itself in the South China Sea and within the country’s maritime claims and for allowing the United States military "to strengthen its foothold in the Philippines by building its facilities in Palawan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Cagayan de Oro and others for prepositioning and stockpiling of weapons."

"In the face of all these, the Filipino people are increasingly determined to push for Duterte’s resignation or removal by any means, at the soonest possible time,” the CPP said. Celerina Monte/DMS