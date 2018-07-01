Two suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation in the province of Laguna early Saturday morning.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, public information chief of the Calabarzon regional police, said one of the suspects is an alias Dante.

She said the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Lawa, Brgy. Canlalay, Bi?an City around 4:30 am.

Gaoiran said during the operation the suspects ran towards their residence after doubted they had sold illegal drugs to a buyer.

“Despite continuous instruction to stop, suspect pulled a firearm and shot the chasing lawmen. Thus, exchange of fire ensued which resulted to the death of the suspects,” she said

She said authorities recovered one unit of 38 cal revolver, one unit 9mm pistol, several empty shells and live ammo, several sachets of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia during the operation.

Gaoiran said the Scene of the Crime Operatives were from the regional crime laboratory were summoned to investigate. Robina Asido/DMS