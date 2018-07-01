Sixty-one percent of Filipinos do not agree that there should be a law that will allow civil union of two men or two women, Social Weather Stations (SWS) said Saturday.

Twenty-two percent agree that there should be a law allowing same-sex marriage, SWS added.

"This gives a net agreement score of -40, classified by SWS as very weak," the pollster said.

Opposition to the civil union of same-sex couples was dominant in all areas, with the lowest net agreement score coming from the Visayas at a very weak-45 , followed by Balance Luzon at a very weak -42.

Mindanao registered a very weak -38 and Metro Manila at a moderately weak -27, SWS said.

By religion, net agreement was lowest among Iglesia ni Cristo members at an extremely weak -64 , followed by members of other Christian denominations at an extremely weak -55, Muslims at a very weak -48 and Roman Catholics at a very weak -36.

The survey, which is part of the first quarter 2018 Social Weather Report, was released just as the Supreme Court started hearing petitions on same-sex marriage on June 19. DMS