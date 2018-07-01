Four policemen, including a precinct commander, involved in the arrest of Genesis “Tisoy” Argoncillo who died after being detained at the Novaliches Police Station were relieved on Saturday.

Chief Supt Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City Police district director, ordered the relief and transfer to the District Headquarters Support Unit in Camp Tomas Karingal of PCP 3 Commander Senior Insp Cyril Dagusen, PO1 Ruel Tubat, PO1 Paulo Lopez Jr, and PO1 Paul Hector Calderon.

Esquivel said a pre-charge evaluation was conducted against Dagusen and his men to determine any administrative liability relative to the arrest of Argoncillo.

It can be recalled that the personnel of Dagusem arrested Argoncillo for alarm and scandal last June 15.

After his arrest, Argoncillo was brought to Police Station 4 where he was said to be mauled by fellow detainees last June 19 and died while being treated at the hospital.

Following the incident, Esquivel also ordered the immediate relief of PS 4 Commander, Superintendent Carlito Grijaldo, and four policemen on June 21.

They were the personnel on duty when Argoncillo was said to be beaten by two fellow detainees who were charged with murder.

According to the QCPD, an administrative investigation is also being conducted against the nine policemen. Robina Asido/DMS