The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) unveiled hotlines where the public can send complaints against police scalawags report crimes through mobile service applications.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde launched the hotlines at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“I would like to congratulate you for this effort. I know the NCRPO is really serious in the changes that we are doing,” he said in his speech.

NCRPO director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said citizens can send complaints and other concerns through 09158888181 for Globe users and 09999018181 for Smart users.

Eleazar said people can also send messages using platforms such as Viber, WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram and Line.

Eleazar said the public can reach them through Facebook at @NCRPO react and their email addresses ncrporeact@gmail.com and Sms1.ncrpo@gmail.com. DMS