The United States Navy announced the start of Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) Exercise 2018, the world’s largest international maritime exercise, on Friday.

“The Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) Exercise 2018 formally began early this afternoon at Pier S-1A here in a press conference led by the Commander of US Pacific Fleet, Admiral John Aquilino, and the Commander of US 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. John Alexander,” said Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman.

He failed to give further details about the event but he confirmed that “present in the event were all the component commanders and senior representatives of participating nations including our Philippine Navy contingent represented by the Commander of Naval Task Force 86, Capt. Ernesto Baldovino, along with commanding officer of BRP Davao Del Sur, Capt. Richard David, and commanding officer of BRP Andres Bonifacio, Cdr. Jerry Garrido.”

Zata said maritime exercise that will run until August 2 is led by the United States Pacific Fleet through Alexander, the combined task force commander.

“It is considered as the premiere and world’s largest naval drills currently participated by 25 nations including the Philippines, more than 45 ships and submarines, 200 aircraft and 25,000 plus personnel,” he said.

“With the theme “Capable, Adaptive, Partners”, Rimpac 2018 aims to provide a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationship that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on world’s interconnected oceans,” he added.

Zata said “the Philippine Navy’s participation in Rimpac 2018 trumpets the Command’s commitment in promoting multilateral cooperation leading to the strengthening of relationship and cooperation among regional and extra regional navies.” Robina Asido/DMS