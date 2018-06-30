Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison clarified on Friday that only the National Council of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) can decide on the fate of the peace process with the Philippine government.

Sison, also NDFP political consultant, made the clarification after he said on Thursday that the NDFP "can no longer negotiate" with the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte.

He even said it was "relatively easier and more productive for the NDFP to participate in the Oust-Duterte movement."

"Some news reports claim that I have canceled or terminated the GRP-NDFP peace negotiations. Only the National Council of the NDFP can make the decision to suspend, cancel or terminate the peace negotiations with GR and has not yet made such a decision. I can only make the pertinent advice to the Council in my capacity as Chief Political Consultant," he said.

But Sison accused Duterte of not interested in the peace talks and was just using the CPP-New People's Army on his plan to declare martial law throughout the country.

"As I have repeatedly pointed out, Duterte is not interested in the peace negotiations but in scapegoating the CPP and NPA for the purpose of declaring martial law nationwide or a state of emergency in his mad drive to establish a fascist dictatorship under the guise of charter change to federalism," he said.

"In this regard, I have observed that it would be easier to cause the ouster of Duterte than to expect a just and honorable peace agreement with GRP under his command," Sison added.

Duterte has shrugged off Sison's statement earlier of not continuing the peace process, saying there is no change on the current set up since the government and the NPA are still at "war" with each other.

The Maoist group has been at war with the Philippine government for almost 50 years. Celerina Monte/DMS