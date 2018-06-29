Two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed while one soldier was wounded in an encounter in Davao City on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Philippine Army spokesman, said troops of 3rd Infantry Battalion encountered around 30 alleged rebels at the vicinity of Brgy. Carmen, Baguio District, Davao City around 3:25pm.

Villanueva said after the encounter troops were scouring the clash site when another fire fight ensued around 5:34 pm of the same day.

He said the second firefight that lasted for about two hours has resulted in the wounding of a soldier and the killing of two rebels.

Villanueva said the government troops also recovered one improvised explosive device from the rebels.

“The wounded soldier was evacuated for medical treatment at Camp Panacan Hospital,” he said.

“Meanwhile, helicopters departed from Tactical Operations Group (TOG11) and proceeded to the encounter area to provide close air support to the engaged troops of 3th IB,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS