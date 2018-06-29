Vice Admiral John Alexander, commander of the United States 3rd Fleet, visited the Philippine Navy contingent to the Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) 2018 on Thursday.

Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Philippine Naval Task Force Rimpac Commander, Captain Ernesto Baldovino and Commander Jerry Garrido, Commanding Officer of the BRP Andres Bonifacio welcomed Alexander during his visit on board BRP Andres Bonifacio at Pearl Harbor, Bravo Pier, Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Vice Admiral Alexander officially welcomes the Philippine Navy contingent to the largest international maritime Exercise RIMPAC 2018,” he said. “The visit concluded with an exchange of mementos from both countries,” Zata added.

BRP Davao Del Sur and BRP Andres Bonifacio with one Augusta Helicopter onboard manned by a 700-man Philippine contingent arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Rimpac, the world’s largest maritime exercise, started on June 27 and runs until August.

Zata said this is the first time the Philippine Navy is joining the maritime exercise.

“This is the 2nd International Defense and Security Engagement of the Philippine Navy this year and the first time that it sent warships to Rimpac,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS