Four soldiers were wounded in two separate encounters with alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Northern Samar and Leyte on Tuesday.

1Lt. Allan Jay Buerano, civil military operations officer of the 43rd Infantry Battalion, said troops were conducting community service when they were ambushed by rebels using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and volume of fire in the vicinity of Brgy. Roxas, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar around 9:10 am.

“The community support program (CSP) is intended to deliver basic services, promote livelihood programs and empower communities to interior barangays of Brgy Sumoroy, Curry, Paguite and Roxas all of municipality of Lope de Vega, Northern Samar to address the problems affecting peace and security in the areas,” he said.

Buerano said the attack has resulted in the wounding of three soldiers identified as Pfc Jeremy Razid who sustained minor wound at the upper left side flank, Pfc Marvin Rivera with minor wounds at his limbs and Pfc Noriel Guarte who suffered a wound in left chest.

He said the injured soldiers were brought to the nearest hospital.

One more soldier was wounded in another encounter at the vicinity of Brgy Mahayahay, Ormoc City, Leyte at around 7 am of the same day.

Capt. Salvacion Evangelista, civil military officer of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, said troops were responding to the reported presence of NPA members in the area when they were fired upon.

“During the exchange of fire, the communist rebels allegedly detonated an improvised landmine wounding a soldier,” he said.

Evangelista said troops also recovered one M16A1 rifle, three bandoleers, 28 magazines with ammunition, 30 rounds of cal. 9mm ammunition, four improvised explosive device and others items including canned goods and medical equipment in the area. Robina Asido/DMS