The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has earmarked Davao City the biggest amount of budget for its public open space development program.

Out of the P2.5 billion budget this year for the "Green, Green, Green," funded under the Local Government Support Fund-Assistance to Cities, Davao City will receive P132.567 million.

DBM project manager Julia Nebrija, in a press briefing on Wednesday at DBM headquarters in Manila, said her office is still processing the proposal of Davao City in relation to the Green, Green, Green program.

She explained that DBM made its "pre-allocation" for each of the 145 cities in the country based on their land area and population.

Davao City is the biggest city in the Philippines, she said.

Out of the 145 cities in the country, Makati and Malaybalay cities did not submit their proposals to avail of the funding.

Among the projects identified by those who submitted their proposals include new government centers, public squares and plazas, mangroves, parks, waterfronts, and streets. Celerina Monte/DMS