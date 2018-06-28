President Rodrigo Duterte has lamented that he felt useless with the perceived high crime rate in the country despite his administration's intensified campaign against criminality and illegal drugs.

In a speech during the mass oath-taking of the newly-elected village captains in Region IX held in Zamboanga del Sur, Duterte cited a report of the ABS-CBN quoting the Social Weather Stations survey that 1.5 million families fell victims to common crimes during the first quarter of 2018.

"If it's like this, I'm useless," he said as he told the incoming barangay officials. "I will ask you to join me, let us resign."

Duterte said the local officials should support and enforce whatever programs and policies of his administration in order to succeed.

"Whatever I have to enforce, you need to enforce as well," he said.

Duterte said local government officials seemed to be "nonchalant."

"I’m up there and you are here and you go about nonchalant and it seems that you don't care," he said.

"There is always the illegal logging. There is always the illegal drugs. The high rate of crime in your municipality," he added.

Duterte said he suggested to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano to audit the performance of the local government units, including officials.

"I want to include the mayors where there are high crime rates, including drugs," he added.

When Duterte assumed office in June 2016, he promised to address criminality, illegal drugs and corruption.

In his war on drugs, over 4,000 individuals have been killed. Celerina Monte/DMS