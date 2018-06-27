President Rodrigo Duterte has formed a three-man group to dialogue with the different religious groups, including the Catholic Church, amid his attack on them.

This as Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque expressed the belief that Duterte would not lose support from the Catholics.

In a press briefing in Davao City, Roque said the committee includes him, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella, a former pastor, and Edsa People Power Commission member Pastor Boy Saycon.

He said the committee will "talk and have dialogue, not only with the Catholic Church but to all the groups that want to have a dialogue with the government."

Roque said the dialogue could focus on how to "lessen the discord" between the government and the church.

"As you know, there is a separation of church and state, there's no need for a dialogue. But the President has decided to open the process of dialogue. So let's allow the church and the government define the agenda as the dialogue proceeds," he said.

He said Saycon would get in touch with the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines regarding the government's willingness to open the dialogue.

CBCP is headed by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, a friend of the President.

Duterte has been attacking the Church, particularly the Catholic, for raising concern over his bloody war against illegal drugs.

Some Catholic prelates have also hit Duterte following the move of the Bureau of Immigration to process the deportation of Australian nun Patricia Fox.

Recently, various Church groups have reacted against Duterte's remark calling God stupid over some Biblical verses, particularly on the commission of sin by Adam and Eve.

Asked if the Palace was not concerned that Duterte could lose support from the Catholics, Roque said, "I don't think so."

He recalled that during the campaign period for presidential elections, even if Duterte slammed Pope Francis for causing the traffic jam in Metro Manila, most Catholics still voted for him.

"The people accepted him for who he is. Maybe that's what the Filipino people like, don't be plastic, and you'll be accepted," he said.

The Philippines is predominantly a Roman Catholic nation. Celerina Monte/DMS