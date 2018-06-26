Two minors drowned in Bulacan on Saturday, a military official said on Monday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, spokesman of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), said the victims as Nathaniel Frias, 15, a resident of Brgy. Garlang, San Ildefonso, Bulacan and Erica Caycedo, 14, a resident of Novaliches, Metro Manila.

Nato said based on initial report the victims drowned in Garlang River located in Brgy. Garlang, San Ildefonso, Bulacan around 4:20 pm.

“The report reached the Headquarters of the 48th Infantry Battalion (48IB) of the Joint Task Force (JTF) “Kauganay” based at Brgy Pulong Sampaloc, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan at 4:55 of same afternoon around 35 minutes after the incident when Mr. Roberto Valdisno, personnel of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Managrment Council (MDRRMC) of San Ildefonso, Bulacan, coordinated to said Army unit regarding the drowning incident requesting for a search and rescue team,” he said.

Nato said troops found the bodies along the river at around 7:55 in the evening of same day. Robina Asido/DMS