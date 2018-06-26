Two persons were killed in a shooting incident in Rizal province on Sunday night.

Supt. Chitadel Carandang Gaoiran, public information chief of Calabarzon regional police, said the identified the victims were Ramon Ramos, 52, and Antonio Diaz, 47.

Gaoiran said based on initial report the victims were drinking in front of Ramos residence at block 18F lot 13, P5, Southville 9 in Pinugay, Baras, Rizal when the two unidentified motorcycle riding suspects shot them around 7:30 pm.

“The suspects immediately left in unknown direction after the incident,” she said.

Gaoiran said the victims sustained gunshot wounds on their head.

“The victims were brought by immediate family to Antipolo Cabading Hospital System for medication but pronounced dead on arrival by his attending physician,” she said.

Gaoiran said as of Monday, authorities were investigating the incident. Robina Asido/DMS