The Philippine Navy (PN) conducted formation and communication exercises with foreign navies as they sail to Hawaii to join the Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) 2018 exercise.

Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Monday BRP Davao Del Sur and BRP Andres Bonifacio with a 700-man contingent in a group conduct formation or maneuevering exercise with Japanese ship Ise ; India navy ship Sahyadri; United States ship William P. Lawrence and Republic of Singapore ship Tenavious as they sailed to Hawaii Sunday.

Zata said the participating navies form different formations as they maneuver and communicate.

“For them to have a successful formation exercise, they should also establish a good communication,” he said.

Zata said the exercise was made after the Philippine Navy linked up with other foreign navies on Sunday morning.

He said the Philippine Navy contingent with the other navies in the group sail "is expected to arrive in Honolulu, Hawaii in the next few days”.

Zata said the exercise that is expected to start this week will finish on August 5, 2018.

“The Philippine Navy’s participation to Rimpac 2018 through sending contingents and its largest ship, a frigate and modern naval helicopter is another milestone both for the PN and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to build and enhance relationship with other participating navies,” he said.

“With the vigorous support from the government and its stakeholders through the modernization program, the PN now has the capability to send a contingent to Rimpac 2018 thus, further fulfilling its diplomatic role in keeping peace and stability in the region,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS