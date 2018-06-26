The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the New People’s Army (NPA) is now "losing strength".

“They are on the losing strength, they are losing,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said on Monday.

Arevalo emphasized that based on their record from 2017 the number of atrocities committed by the rebels has decreased.

“Our record shows that the continued success of the AFP with regards to its focused military operations against (Communist Party of the Philippines) CPP-NPA. Since January 1 of 2017 until June 25 2018 the AFP recorded a total of 681 armed encounters against the communist terrorist groups. These are AFP initiated,” he said.

“Since 2017 our record shows there is a downward trend on enemy atrocities. For year 2017, we have recorded a total of 455 communist terrorist group incidents while on the first semester of 2018 that’s January 1 to 25 June of 2018 we have monitored 112 incidents,” he added.

Arevalo said this incident includes burning heavy equipment, kidnapping, harassment and others.

“These incidents, specifically the arson incidents, have decreasec from 77 in 2017 to 18 in the first semester of 2018,” he said.

“Moreover the abduction or kidnapping incidents decreased from 25 to only one, and intimidation from two to none. They also conduct ransacking of facility from six to three, establishment of road blockade, or checkpoint that also decrease from two to zero,” he added.

Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief, also noted almost half of the P195.4 billion budget of AFP for 2018 was allocated for internal security operation.

“The budget of the AFP is almost pointed towards counter insurgency and anti-terrorism efforts, ammunition expenditure, casualties, equipment damages, everything is on our operations,” he said.

“So, practically, the AFP budget is spent on our operations to keep the peace by keeping at bay all peace spoilers,” he added.

Arevalo said military operation against the rebels has resulted to the total of 6,659 NPA surrenderees which includes regulars, underground movement, militia’s and supporters.

He said the military also seized a total of 736 low and high powered firearms during the operations against the rebels.

“The continuous surrender of the NPA members is indicative of the organization's growing dwindling strength,” he added.

Arevalo also noted that the rebels are using the peace talks to regroup and recruit new rebels.

“We have been saying that in our record and interview from the former rebels who have surrendered, they were saying they used the time for peace talks to regroup, gather and recruit new members,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS