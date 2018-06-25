Suspected members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) torched engineering equipment used in constructing a road in a mountainous area of Zambales last Saturday.

Northern Luzon Command said the burning of backhoe and payloader transpired at Sitio Oraan, Brgy Cabatuan, Botolan around 1 pm.

Based on initial report, members of the NPA who burned the equipment were seen moving towards uninhabited area of the said barangay after the incident.

The destroyed equipment were being used in the construction of Capas-Botolan Road Project, which would allow travellers easier access to and from the different towns of Tarlac and Zambales.

The project is also expected to provide commuters a shorter route and a more inexpensive travel than using the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

Government troops under the 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion (3MIB) immediately conducted pursuit operations and coordinated with the owner of the company for filing of appropriate case against the perpetrators.

"The government is doing its utmost effort of building communities, through its Build, Build, Build Program, but these Communist NPA Terrorist continue to sabotage these government and private projects, and vehemently harrass investors who do not submit to its extortion demands," Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, Northern Luzon Commander, said.

He said easy access to the area would also give government authorities greater opportunity to keep the area safe and secured, enabling them to deliver the basic services needed by the people living thereat.

"This leaves the NPA terrorists no room to exploit the communities and stray around and within their traditional lairs," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS