Malacanang officials on Sunday confirmed that a Chinese military plane landed Saturday in Davao City to refuel.

This was the second time that a Chinese aircraft made a stopover in President Rodrigo Duterte's home city for this month.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque assured the public that all licenses, permits and protocols were issued and observed.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go said the landing was allowed with the same courtesy being extended to Philippine aircraft when technical stops needs to be undertaken.

"The landing was requested for specific refueling and was granted and given specific conditions with the compliance of the requested party," Go explained.

"It is called 'technical stop' by foreign governments and commercial planes, including those for refueling purposes, are closely coordinated by relevant government agencies, following domestic procedure and in consideration of existing agreements," he said.

Meanwhile, Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said there were no formal military agreements between the Philippines and China.

"We have no formal military agreements with China which makes landings like that unusual especially if high defense officials were not aware. On one hand, we have an existing visiting forces agreement with Australia and the US," Alejano posted on twitter.

In response, Go advised Alejano to just ask his colleagues in the Armed Force of the Philippines and not intrigue the Duterte administration regarding the situation.

In a report, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it was the same plane that landed in Davao City on June 8. Ella Dionisio/DMS