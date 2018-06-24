Three members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to government troops on Friday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, identified the three BIFF members as Junior Dia Kaul, Roy Saidali Maningkala and Bin Tato Sulaiman operating in the areas of Liguasan Marsh.

He said the three have surrendered to 602nd Brigade Commander Col. Alfredo V. Rosario Jr. on Friday morning.

Encinas said the three “agreed to return to the folds of law due to the effects of the ongoing military operations that killed several rebels through series of aerial bombardments.

“Kaul said that he was frightened of the air and ground operations of the military as they are still detected even if they were hiding. They were also tired of the continues military operation for the past 2 weeks,” he said

“The rebels also said they joined the BIFF group for more than two years ago in return for a monthly P6, 000 cash incentive. They accepted the offer which they believed will help them support and sustain the needs of their families, but no cash incentive was given in the long run,” he added.

Encinas said the three BIFF rebels also surrendered their high-powered firearms composed of caliber 7.62mm M14 rifle, caliber 5.56 rifle, M653 carbine rifle, and two homemade sniper rifles to the government troops.

He said Brig.Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, urged the rebels to convince other members of the bandit group to surrender “as the 6th ID will provide them refuge to give them security and prevent retaliation from their former group.”

“The Commander also said the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has pledged to give livelihood assistance to the rebels who decided to return to the folds of law,” he said.

Encinas said this was the third batch of BIFF rebels which surrendered to authorities.

The first group composed of 4 rebels surrendered last April 10 to 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion and the second batch composed of 11 members surrendered on May 10 to 33rd Infantry Battalion, which brought a total of 18 rebels to surrender to the Army, Encinas added. Robina Asido/DMS