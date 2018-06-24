Thirty-eight member states belonging to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) called on the Philippines to cooperate with the international community on the investigation of human rights abuses in the country.

“We urge the government of the Philippines to take all necessary measures to bring killings associated with the campaign against illegal drugs to an end and cooperate with the international community to investigate all related deaths and hold perpetrators accountable,” the 38 member state of UNHRC in a joint statement issued last Tuesday.

“We are also concerned over reports of harassment of persons exercising their rights to freedom of opinion and expression, including human rights defenders and journalists. We are also concerned about the harassment of members of the Commission on Human Rights. We call upon the Philippines to provide and guarantee a safe and secure environment for all, including journalists and Human Rights defenders,” it stated.

In a statement issued Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque assures that even without their call the government is implementing the law.

“Well even if there is no such call, our Congress really implements the law. I’ve already told you that we have an inventory of those who were allegedly killed on war on drugs for us to know if the right process was really followed or not,” he said.

It only means that we do not need the call of the foreigners, we are doing that even without their calls,” he added.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will cooperate in any investigation on alleged human rights abuses in the implementation of the government's war on drugs, its spokesman said.

“It' s always our desire to be transparent in our work processes including our cooperation to any investigation by domestic or international bodies, but only through the Office of the Solicitor

General which can best represent any government agency like the PNP,” Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana said in a text message.

Government data said at least 4,279 suspected drug pushers and users were killed in alleged legitimated armed encounters with law enforcement authorities since President Rodrigo Duterte launched his crackdown on illegal drugs in July 2016.

The statement said the 38 countries “are encouraged by reports that the Government of the Philippines has indicated a willingness to cooperate with the UN to allow an objective assessment of the human rights situation in the country."

It urged the Philippines to cooperate with the United Nations system - including the Human Rights Council and its special procedure mandate holders - without preconditions or limitations.

The statement said as a member of the Human Rights Council, the Philippine has “a responsibility to fulfill its duty to promote universal respect for the protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of any kind and in a fair and equal manner.”

“(The) Philippines is a current member of the Human Rights Council. States which are elected to join the Council should lead by example and are expected to uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights during their time as members,” it stated.

“If needed, the Council may take further steps, including a more formal Council initiative to try and ensure that member states meet their human rights obligations,” it noted.

“While acknowledging that drug use in the Philippines is a serious problem, actions to tackle drug abuse must be carried out in full respect of the rule of law and compliance with international human rights obligations,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS