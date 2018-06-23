A former actress who appeared in sexy roles and her live-in partner were arrested in a law enforcement operation in the province of Pampanga on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, regional police director, said the suspects were Michelle Comstock alias Tisay and Bridgette De Joya, a former actress and native of Olangapo City and Marciano Camacam alias Bong Guevarra, 42, a native of Ilagan City, Isabela.

Corpus said authorities were implementing a search warrant when the suspects were arrested at their residence located at Block 2 Lot 17, Northville, Calulut Resettlement, City of San Fernando, Pampanga around 4:10 pm.

He said the search warrant against the suspects were issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 46 in San Fernando, Pampanga dated June 20.

During the implementation of search warrant, authorities also seized eight heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, five improvised tooters containing suspected shabu residue, weighing scale, one bundle of empty plastic sachets and two plastic bottles containing liquid substance suspected to contain illegal drugs from the suspects.

Corpus said charges for possessing illegal drugs are being prepared against the arrested suspects. Robina Asido/DMS