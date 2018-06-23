Two persons, one of them a 62 year-old lawyer, were killed in a shooting incident in Rizal province on Thursday morning.

Senior Insp. Cherrylyn Agtarap, public information chief of the Rizal Provincial Police Office, said the two victims were lawyer Joey Galit a resident of Apple 1 Subdivision in Cainta, Rizal and Jesus Mateo, a security guard of the subdivision.

Agtarap said based on initial report Galit and his wife were onboard their vehicle which was about to reach the gate of the subdivision when they were shot at around 11:20 am.

“The four suspects shot their vehicle while the duty guard identified as Jesus Mateo tried to grab one of the suspects but was shot also,” she said.

Agtarap said the suspects fled on foot to an unknown direction while Galit was rushed to Manila East Medical Center but was pronounced dead by a physician.

She noted that the wounded security guard died while being treated at the Cainta Municipal Hospital.

Agtarap said following the incident the Rizal PNP immediately directed all stations to establish “Oplan Cobweb” for the possible arrest of the suspects.

“Senior Supt. Lou Evangelista immediately ordered the Chief (Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Branch) PIDMB for the composition of Special Investigation Task Group to initiate case build up, follow up investigation and early resolution of the case,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS