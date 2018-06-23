A police officer and a civilian were arrested in an entrapment operation in Camarines Sur on Thursday.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) commander, said arrested were SPO4 Mamental Pili, team leader of Highway Patrol Group (HPG) Nabua Community Police Assistance Center (COMPAC) and a civilian aide named Randy Bejer.

Caramat said the suspects were arrested during the entrapment operation by joint personnel of CITF and PNP IG (Intelligence Group) in coordination with HPG director, Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo at the vicinity of HPG COMPAC located along the national highway of Brgy Paloyon, Nabua, Camarines Sur.

He said SPO3 Aresteo Wency Taday and SPO3 Aresteo Wency Taday eluded arrest after they left the area on a motorcycle during the operation.

Caramat said the entrapment operation against the suspects was made following their reported involvement in an extortion activity.

“The operation stemmed from an SMS complaint received by CITF alleging all trucks and closed vans were forced to pay a certain amount of money ranging from P20 to P100, otherwise the motorists will be fined for various violations,” he said.

“Said complaint of extortion activity was validated and properly documented with photos and videos by CITF,” he added.

Caramat said recovered from the suspects during the operation includes one shotgun with five live ammos, one caliber 45 Colt pistol with one magazine loaded with six live ammo, marked money in the amount of P50; and an amount of P1,000 in different denominations. Robina Asido/DMS