President Rodrigo Duterte challenged on Friday those who were questioning his order to "accost" tambays before the Supreme Court.

In a speech in Davao City, Duterte said he was just exercising "parens patriae" or "father of the nation" in his order to accost, particularly the minors, who are loitering on the streets.

But Duterte clarified that he never ordered to arrest them.

"Of course, I can accost you...under parens patriae, father of the nation," he said, stressing that it is part of the police power of the state.

Those who have been critical of his order, Duterte said, "let them contest it at the Supreme Court."

"I never said arrest," he said.

But if the persons are drinking on the streets, they would really be arrested, he said.

He agreed that mere loitering is not a crime.

The Commission on Human Rights and other human rights groups have been questioning Duterte's order against tambays.

The CHR said that the crackdown on tambays may be violating the people's right to freedom of movement and creating a culture of fear. Celerina Monte/DMS