Six soldiers were wounded in a landmine explosion in Cotabato on Thursday.

In a report, the Magpet municipal police station said the wounded soldiers were 2nd Lt. Rustine Barco, Corporal Ronie Gutierez, Corporal Roldan Pargon, Private First Class Shanon Obaldo, Private First Class Dennies Andol and Private Roland Bublao all from 19th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Based on initial report, the troops were on a convoy when an explosion occurred at the vicinity of Purok 1, Brgy. Doles, Magpet around 1:30 pm.

The troops came from a medical mission with the Cotabato provincial government at Brgy. Binay, Magpet.

The report noted that the landmine was believed to be laid by still unidentified members of Guerilla Front 53 of the New People’s Army.

The wounded troops were rushed to hospital in Kidapawan City while authorities are conducting investigation to determine the type of explosive and possible identities of the perpetrators. Robina Asido/DMS