The camp of former President Benigno Aquino III wondered on Wednesday how the Office of the Ombudsman came out with a decision reversing its earlier findings over the controversial Disbursement Acceleration Program.

Lawyer Abigail Valte, Aquino's spokesperson, said they have yet to receive the resolution of the anti-graft body indicting Aquino for the implementation of DAP.

"We are yet to receive a copy of the Ombudsman’s decision. We’re quite curious to study how the Office arrived at a reversal of its previous decision finding no liability on the part of Former President Aquino," she said in an online message to reporters.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales found probable cause to indict Aquino for alleged usurpation of legislative powers under Article 239 of the Revised Penal Code over DAP.

In April last year, Carpio said she would not change her position to dismiss the corruption cases against Aquino over DAP just to please her critics.

Meanwhile, in a text message to reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it would be up to the court to decide on Aquino's case.

"Let justice be done," he said.

The complaint against Aquino and some of his officials stemmed from the alleged unlawful issuance of National Budget Circular (NBC) No. 541 to implement the DAP involving P72 billion, which authorized the withdrawal of unobligated allotments of agencies with low levels of obligations as of June 30, 2012.

In 2015, the Supreme Court affirmed the unconstitutionality of DAP.

The Aquino administration introduced DAP as a reform intervention to accelerate public spending and to boost economic growth. Celerina Monte/DMS