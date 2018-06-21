Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison said on Wednesday he might return to the Philippines before the end of the year if President Rodrigo Duterte would not disrupt the peace talks.

Sison said he initially planned to come home in August, but because of Duterte's decision to cancel the resumption of the formal peace talks on June 28, he would no longer push through with the trip.

"It was previously planned and the estimate was I could go to the Philippines in August," Sison said in a private message on his Facebook account, noting that the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) expected to sign an interim peace agreement in Oslo, Norway on June 28-30 and after a month or two, the negotiating panels would also complete negotiations on Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms.

"But Duterte broke the schedule because he canceled the June 28-30 resumption of formal talks," he said.

Sison said the Philippine government is now asking for unilateral meetings by the government and the NDFP in the next three months, which could result to delay again in the peace process.

"I will return once the negotiating panels finish with CASER. Maybe in September or October if Duterte won't make any new disruption," said Sison, also a consultant of the NDFP negotiating panel.

Duterte has decided to cancel the resumption of the peace talks later this month to give the government more time to consult with the public. Celerina Monte/DMS