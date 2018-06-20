Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., director of the Southern Police District (SPD), Monday ordered the relief of two policemen from the Makati Police Station for mishandling rounding up alleged violators of city ordinance.

Senior Insp. Aaron Elago, of Community Precinct 6 and SPO2 James Teano, desk officer of Community Precinct 7 were relieved from their post and placed at the station's administrative holding section effective Monday.

He said the two were relieved “following a report of an alleged abuse of discretion of authority when they rounded up night idlers or "tambay" in their respective area of responsibility and brought them to their police precinct for verification even without valid violation of city ordinances.”

Apolinario also ordered the Southern Police District to fastrack the investigation regarding the issue.

“The assignment, however of the two policemen with the station holding section does not mean that they are already guilty but to pave way to the investigation being conducted by District Investigation Unit (DIU),” he said.

Apolinario “clarified that the policemen should only arrest those who will violate municipal/city ordinances such as urinating and drinking in public places, half naked, making loud noise, and curfew of minors, among others.”

“However, the police can question any suspicious person loitering but not necessarily violating any specific above cited ordinance regarding their presence and business in the area. They should not be apprehended but instead be advised to be cautious or rather leave the area so as not to be victimized by lawless elements,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS